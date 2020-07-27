The aftermath of Hurricane Hanna is widespread and apparent in the inland and rural areas from Alice to Robstown and Calallen.

Hurricane Hanna made landfall Saturday. The storm that started out as a tropical depression quickly advanced to a Category 1 Hurricane with a water surge that affected much of the Nueces County beaches and destroyed the Bob Hall Pier.

The eye of Hanna made land fall at 5 p.m. on Padre Island and again in Kenedy County at 6:15 p.m., with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90 miles per hour. Areas received over 19 inches of rain.

Monday morning, public city work crews were cleaning up debris and AEP brought in over 2,300 workers for repairs on power lines in response to the high winds and torrential rains. Monday afternoon, 4,000 local customers were still without power.

Juan Acuna, the Jim Wells County Emergency Coordinator said that Alice received 2.53 inches of rain and peak wind gusts of 47 mph, and similarly Robstown received 2.32 inches of rain with peak wind gusts of 47 mph.

While Alice and Robstown didn’t receive the damage expected the rain flood streets and many residents lost power.

Published news reports have rainfall associated with Hurricane Hannah hitting South Texas until Wednesday.