The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees took action during a Monday afternoon special meeting to move the start date of the 2020-2021 school year to Sept. 1 for all students because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

This comes after the board unanimously approved the original calendar to begin Aug. 20 at its regular meeting in January.

Teachers in the district will return to the school building Aug. 10 for teacher preparation and staff development days. These extra days will give more time for district and campus administration, as well as teachers, to implement Canvas, the district’s new learning management software which was approved during the regular board meeting in July, as well as implement COVID-19 safety protocols to help keep staff, and students who choose to learn in-person, safe during the ongoing pandemic.

The district’s initial recommendation during the meeting was to change the start date to Aug. 27. But after a robust discussion, Board Member Kimberly Anderson made the suggestion to add three more days for teachers to complete appropriate training, further implement COVID-19 safety protocols and prepare their classrooms for both in-person and virtual students.

"I think that there are lots of considerations, this has many moving parts and we can get caught up in the weeds very easy and there is no 100% perfect plan right now," Anderson said. "Our most important consideration is the safety and well-being of our teachers and our students and the best way to do that is to have a strong start and to make sure our teachers are ready."

District officials brought the possibility of changing the start date up to the board during July’s regular board meeting. Officials and board members spoke for nearly three hours about COVID-19 and how it would affect the 2020-2021 school year, including what the district was doing regarding to safety and how they plan to approach instruction.

The Globe-News previously reported that Amarillo ISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said during the July meeting that extra days would give teachers the time to implement Canvas into their classroom and prepare for what COVID-19 instruction will look like both in-person and virtually.

Pushing the start date further into the year, however, takes away some of the extra days the district had prepared for through the extension of the school day at all levels. The district chose to add 18 minutes to the school day at the high school level, 10 minutes at the middle school level and 20 minutes at the elementary school level, adding days to the calendar to prepare for potential closures caused by COVID-19, as well as inclement weather.

Loomis said during Monday’s meeting the scheduled last day of school, which is May 28, would be affected if there were closures and the district had to make up minutes so they can hit the required 75,600 operational minutes from the Texas Education Agency.

Board Member Doyle Corder expressed his thoughts during the meeting about the importance of the board deciding on the start date Monday due to the impact on the district’s stakeholders and parents.

"I feel like anybody that thinks they have the exact right start date is crazy," Corder said. "Sorry, maybe I shouldn’t say that so strongly. We just don’t know. We are trying to do what’s maybe best. It may be the wrong decision a week away from now. It may be the wrong decision three weeks away from now, but we have got to give our stakeholders and our teachers some sort of certainty and give them a start date."

During the special meeting, the board also chose to adopt a resolution regarding employee leave related to COVID-19. Loomis said this resolution creates a new COVID-19 leave opportunity that will run through December.

This is on top of the 10 days out of the COVID-19 legislation that came out at the federal level, Loomis said.

"For staff members who find themselves either quarantined or positive or in the hospital, that they are able to use an additional 30 days," Loomis said. "It will ensure that we are able to operate a district safely."

The next regular meeting of the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees will be Aug. 17. For more information about the district and the measures it is taking during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amaisd.org.