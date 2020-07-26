The 19th Hole Grill has come up with a solution that parents and guardians of local students may want to take advantage of.

Rick Medina, owner of the restaurant, has prepared a virtual and home-school menu.

"This is just one week of what we will be offering for parents that can't be at home to have breakfast or lunch due to work," Medina said. "We will deliver breakfast and lunch at delegated times. We're working on a month long menu so (parents) can see what we will have for the month as well."

There will be customized menus as well if parents call with advance notice. There is elementary school menu, a junior high and a high school menu. Each menu has different options to select from.

Food will be available for pick up and/or delivery. Orders will have to be put it by Saturday so they can prepare a proper route delivery service for drivers.

As part of the restaurants safety procedures the restaurant prefers payments be made with credit cards, but will discuss payment options when an order is called in. Drivers will also be following safety measures.

For anymore questions about ordering or meal options can call Medina and his employees at 361-453-7078.