The Molly Goodnight Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded Youth Citizenship Medals to 17 eighth-graders and one fifth-grader, from various local and area schools.

According to a news release, the medals are normally presented at school award assemblies. However, because of COVID-19, most of the medals were mailed to schools and presented in private ceremonies.

"These students have demonstrated the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism during the past school year," the release reads from the Molly Goodnight Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (previously Llano Estacado Chapter, est. 1925 & Arrendondo Chapter, est. 1972). "Teachers, counselors and principals nominated them for their personal acts and attitudes."

Medal recipients and their schools are:

• Riley Maddox, Adrian

• Catherine Cramer, Ascension Academy

• Mallory Moore, Blakemore Middle School/Boys Ranch

• Veronica Jobe, Bonham Middle School

• Kristyn Dawn Oliver, Bowie Middle School

• Blair Dahl, Channing

• Emma Johnson, Crockett Middle School

• Paxton Lockett, deZavala Middle School

• Kamryn Long, Dumas Middle School

• Carson Dodd Seaman, Highland Park

• Rachel Lane, Holy Cross Catholic Academy

• Alexandra Rue, Houston Middle School

• Yeisselyn Sanchez, Mann Middle School

• Jake Jackson, St. Andrews Episcopal School

• Asher Manning, St. Mary’s Catholic School (5th grade)

• Mila Thompson, Stratford

• Addison Carlson, Vega

• Allyvia Betancourt, Westover Middle School