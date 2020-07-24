There is a possibility Hanna will reach hurricane strength just before landfall. If an eyewall begins to form, it would likely be near hurricane strength at landfall, the hurricane center says.

Regardless of hurricane strength or not, Hanna will deliver strong winds, a strong storm surge and expansive rainfall.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Baffin Bay northward to Mesquite Bay, Texas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay and from Mesquite Bay to San Luis Pass. Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area

Saturday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area tonight or Saturday morning. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office www.weather.gov

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Baffin Bay to Sargent, Texas, including Corpus Christi Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay and Matagorda Bay. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Baffin Bay to Sargent TX...including Corpus Christi Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay...2 to 4 ft

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay TX...1 to 3 ft

North of Sargent to High Island TX...including Galveston Bay...1 to 2 ft

At 4 p.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Hanna was located over the Gulf of Mexico about 195 miles (310 km) east of Corpus Christi, Texas. It's moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion should continue through Saturday morning. A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected Saturday night and that motion should continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area Saturday afternoon or early evening.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center. Steady strengthening is forecast for the next 24 hours, and Hanna is expected to become a hurricane before the cyclone makes landfall. Steady to rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.

Hanna is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches through Sunday night in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding in south Texas. 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 10 p.m. CDT with an intermediate advisory at 7 p.m. CDT- www.hurricanes.gov