The Lubbock Health Department will host two free immunization clinics for children beginning Saturday.

One clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Estacado High School, 1504 E. Itasca St.

A release from the Health Department indicates the clinics are open to children who are 6 months old and older in the Lubbock area and who are eligible for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program.

This does include children who have Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or are uninsured.

The Health Department will screen all persons for fever and other COVID-19-related symptoms before being allowed into the clinic, and all persons older than 10 will be required to wear a face mask at all times at the facility.

Children between 3 and 10 years old will be encouraged to wear a mask.

Parents are asked to bring the child’s most current shot record to the clinic.

The second clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Monterey High School, 3211 47th St.

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at (806) 775-2933.