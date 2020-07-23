Victor Garza PLLC is back home after more then two decades, and is looking to get the Hub city he knows, back in action.

"I’m an Alice native from a Noonan Mustang to a member of the Class of 99’ from Alice High School," Garza said.

"After 21 years away, the chance to return to my hometown and start my own business finally presented itself, " said Garza. "Last week we sold our home in New Braunfels and came to town to begin looking for our new home and start the launch of my business."

Garza, is starting a law practice locally in areas of real estate, business, and estate planning. Prior to practicing law, he had a career in economic development.

"I have worked to grow and expand the local economy in several and varied communities, " said Garza. "The one take away from each experience was that the work I depended on, came from a strong and active chamber of commerce."

"How can an economic developer try to convince a business to move to Alice and then must’ explain why there is no chamber?"

"The long recovery of the effects of the pandemic coupled with yet another bust in the oil industry was already going to take a huge toll on our local economy. But, not having a chamber will only exacerbate and prolong the recovery, " says Garza. "If we want to be the Hub City, we need a chamber. We need a chamber in good times and in the tough times, and in the foreseeable future a strong chamber is essential."

The core group is currently ten volunteers that are leading the steering committee.

"As we move forward with the formation of the board and holding elections we will be reaching out to members of the community who wish to serve on the new board," said Garza. "We have not held elections yet so there are no board members at this moment."

Garza presented his agenda this week at the City Council meeting and discussed his future commitments to the city.

Garza states he is ready to commit his time and dollars to help start a new chamber going forward, and is seeking like minded individuals in the community to join the Alice Hub City Chamber of Commerce.