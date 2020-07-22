Walter Hopkins Jr., 19-years-old, is wanted by the Robstown Police Department (RPD).

Police say Hopkins currently has an active arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon.

On the early morning July, 18 a shooting occurred at the Johnny Calderon Apartment Complex.The investigation "suggests that Hopkins pulled out a gun and shot multiple times in the direction of a resident of an apartment."

Hopkins is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information or know the whereabouts of Hopkins call the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.