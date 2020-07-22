Now, officially Police Sergeant John Deleon is one of the newest Sergeants to be promoted at the Alice Police Department (APD).

Deleon, started his career as an APD Police Academy Cadet, back in 2013. He has since moved up and on, by graduating from the Delmar Police Academy and continued his service as a full time Police Officer. He tested for an opportunity and promotion as Corporal in 2017, and recently made the score with testing for Sergeant, he is one of six Alice police officers promoted by Alice Interim Police Chief Ron Davis, this month.

The other five officers promoted include Lt. Enrique Saenz, Cpl. Matthew Brandon Reynolds, Sgt.Orlando Jasso, Cpl. Alberto Stout III, Cpl. Jose Flores and now Sgt. John De Leon.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) Alice PD could not have a grand promotion ceremony as traditionally held. However, the officers were promoted in a small presentation where they received their certificates of promotion, their pins and their new badges.