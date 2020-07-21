EDINBURG – Since Thursday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents foiled five separate drug smuggling attempts that led to the seizure of more than 1,300 pounds of marijuana.

On Thursday, Brownsville agents observed a white Dodge pickup leaving the Rio Grande at a high rate of speed and drive into a nearby neighborhood. Agents located the truck abandoned along the side of the road with several bundles of marijuana inside. The drugs weighed more than 250 pounds and are valued at more than 206,000.

The following day, agents working in El Refugio, Texas, observed several subjects load multiple bundles of drugs into a black Chevrolet Tahoe parked near the Rio Grande. As the agents approached the vehicle, the smugglers jumped into the river and swam to Mexico. Agents seized the vehicle along with 345 pounds of marijuana worth 276,000.

Saturday afternoon, Border Patrol agents working in Garceno, Texas, attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Ford-F250 suspected of transporting drugs. The driver refused to yield and led agents on a pursuit as they traveled back toward the Rio Grande. The pursuit came to an end after the driver intentionally drove into the river. Agents recovered over 640 pounds of marijuana worth more than 515,000.

Kingsville agents worked Sunday, at the Javier Vega, Jr. checkpoint referred a white Ford F150 to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted. The driver failed to comply with the agent’s instructions and fled at a high rate of speed. Mobile units responded and located the vehicle parked on the side of the road still occupied by the driver and passenger. Agents arrested both subjects and seized more than 35 pounds of marijuana found inside a suitcase. The drugs are valued at over 30,000.

Additionally, agents working near La Joya, Texas, seized nearly 70 pounds of marijuana worth more than 55,000 after a drug smuggler led agents in a pursuit that subsequently led to his arrest.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.