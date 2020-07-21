KINGSVILLE – U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint identified an international gang member after a failed smuggling attempt.

On Monday, Kingsville agents arrested a Salvadoran national after smugglers attempted to pass him through the checkpoint.

During processing, record checks revealed he is a member of the Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang. Record checks also revealed multiple arrests for driving while intoxicated in Dallas, Texas.

Border Patrol referred the man for criminal prosecution.