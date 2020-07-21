FALFURRIAS - U.S. Border Patrol discovers a Mexican national with a conviction for sexual assault.

On July, 21 Falfurrias agents arrested a Mexican national, later identified as Angel RAMON-Raygoza, after he attempted to circumvent the immigration checkpoint. During processing, record checks revealed a previous arrest by the Clive Police Department in Iowa.

RAMON-Raygoza was charged with sexual assault abuse and was subsequently convicted, receiving a sentence of two years confinement.

Border Patrol referred RAMON-Raygoza for criminal prosecution.