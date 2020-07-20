The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a Preserving Your Harvest Online Canning Class Series in August.

Reaping your harvest with a jar of canned pickles:

Canning pickles is one way to preserve your harvest of cucumbers that ripen faster than can be eaten fresh.

All classes will be held online from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and those interested should pre-register through Eventbrite.

The fee is $15 for all three classes, with an additional $2.55 Eventbrite fee.

"Preserving food was almost a lost art, but in the past few years, we’ve seen a resurgence of interest," said Felice Acker, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent, Castro County. "As more and more people are planting gardens this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to make sure they know how to preserve any food they don’t immediately consume."

The Preserving Your Harvest classes will be:

Aug. 4 – Introduction and equipment.

Aug. 6 – Water bath basics.

Aug. 11 – Pressure canning basics.

The classes were planned and will be taught by AgriLife Extension family and community health agents, including Acker; Kathy Carr, Bailey County; Sierra Stephens, Yoakum County; Ann Millican, Terry County; Ronda White, Scurry County; Kay Rogers, Dallam and Hartley counties; and Courtney Lowe, AgriLife Extension health agent, Castro, Hale and Lamb counties.

For more information, contact any of these agents at their AgriLife Extension offices in their respective counties.