The Diocese of Corpus Christi sent out a letter on Wednesday that stated St. Joseph Catholic School would not be open for the 2020-2021 school year.

"After much study, prayer and discernment and filled with sadness, we must report to you that St. Joseph School will not reopen for the 200-2021 school year," the letter from the Diocese sated. "The current pandemic crisis, economic downturn, demographic shifts, declining enrollment, school/parish financial duress and budget challenges all contribute to this difficult decision."

St. Joseph Catholic School has been sponsored by St. Joseph Parish in Alice for 76 years, according to the school’s Facebook page.

Students who were to attend St. Joseph Catholic School can transfer to other similar faith based schools in or around the area such as St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Alice, St. Anthony School in Robstown or Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School in Corpus Christi.

All registration fees paid for the upcoming school year will be reimbursed. For more information on refund call 361- 664-4642.