Coastal Bend College has a program that makes it easy to take high-quality, noncredit online courses. Coastal Bend College has partnered with ed2go to offer hundreds of online, instructor-led courses and is pleased to announce the launch of "GED Preparation."

Participants will learn where their strengths and weaknesses are so you can focus your studying on the areas you need. There are four GED test modules: Reasoning Through Language Arts, Social Studies, Science, and Mathematical Reasoning. Below is a breakdown of the test modules and focuses of the course.

Reasoning Through Language Arts

Focus on Reading

Focus on Editing

Focus on Writing

Social Studies

Modern Liberties and Democracy

Dynamic Responses to Societal Systems

Science

Energy and Related Systems

Human Health and Living Systems

Mathematical Reasoning

Focus on Math Terms and Algebra Basics

Focus on Formulas and Dimensions

Combining Algebra and Geometry

Some GED Testing Centers require proof that you have passed a GED test prep course or official practices before they will let you sit for the exam. Before enrolling in this course, please contact an official GED Testing Center to verify this course will met their requirements.

This course is part of Coastal Bend College’s growing catalog of more than 300 instructor-facilitated online courses. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction, and interaction with fellow students, participants in these courses gain valuable knowledge at their convenience. They have the flexibility to study at their own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. And they can access the classroom 24/7 from anywhere with an Internet connection.

New sessions of each course run every month. They last six weeks, with two new lessons being released weekly (for a total of 12). courses are entirely Web-based with comprehensive lessons, quizzes, and assignments. A dedicated professional instructor facilitates every course; pacing learners, answering questions, giving feedback, and facilitating discussions.

To learn more, call Coastal Bend College at (361) 354-2768 or go to www.coastalbend.edu/ce for more information.