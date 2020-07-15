Assault

Gabriel Cantu Jr. was arrested Saturday, July 11 after police were called to a residence on the 800 block of Kennedy Street to an assault that occurred at a different location. Police made contact with the victim who stated Cantu and her began to argue when she woke him up to ask if he wanted breakfast. The victim had she was packing to leave Cantu's residence when Cantu woke up and an argument began. During the course of the argument, the victim said that Cantu assault her and threw her belongings outside. Cantu was arrested at his residence. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury and transported to the Jim Wells County jail.

Arrested for assault on officer

Ashley San Miguel was arrested on Friday, July 19 when police were called to the area of Ferrell and Palo Blanco. Police found San Miguel with three weed eaters. When police arrived they made contact with San Miguel who said she found the lawn equipment in a pile of brush. San Miguel became irate when police took the lawn equipment. San Miguel ripped the officer's badge and uniform. San Miguel was taken to the JWC jail and charged with assault on a peach officer.

Animal cruelty report

Jim Wells County Animal Control officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Odilla Street for a dead dog on Friday, July 10. When they arrived they met with the dog owner who said the dog was tied up in her back yard. The dog "wrapped the cable around a tree and choked itself." The dog owner was cited for cruelty to animal. No arrest was made.

Suspect runs from cops, claims he has COVID-19

Officers were dispatched to apartments on the 100 block of Olmito Street on Thursday, July 9.. When police arrived they made contact with Jose Segura and his ex-girlfriend. Segura had been drinking and was trying to start an argument with his ex-girlfriend who had a protective order against him. Segura attempted to flee the scene on foot. Officers were able to apprehend Segura. As Segura was about to be detained he told officers that he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). An investigation into Segura's claim about having COVID-19 turned out to be a lie. Segura was charged with violation of a protective order, evading arrest and terroristic threat. He was taken to the JWC jail.

DWI accident, charges filed at large

During the process of investigating a vehicle accident on Thursday, July 9 on the 2700 block of East Main Street, police arrested Gilberto Bernal, one of the drivers, for driving while intoxicated. Bernal struck a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. A search of Bernal's vehicle led to the discovery of a baggy of synthetic marijuana. Bernal was taken to the hospital for medical clearance. Medical personnel told police that Bernal had a fever and would not test him for any viruses including COVID-19 as the fever could be related to smoking synthetic marijuana. Bernal did not have any other symptoms related to COVID-19. Police, with the advise from the JWC jail staff released Bernal and filed charges at large. He was charged with the driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

