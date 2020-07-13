Nelson Moore, a loving father, Poppa, brother and friend, passed away July 9, 2020 and Durant, at the age of 65. Nelson Robert Moore was born on May 25, 1955, his parents are Gus and Mary Alice Moore.

Nelson had a great sense of humor, he loved to teach history, culture, and science. Nelson loved the outdoors dating back to his creek days in his childhood, he loved Sardis Lake and Long walks in the south eastern part of Oklahoma. Nelson was also a lifelong member of the McGee family. His friendships with Luther and Arthur McGee dating back even before marrying Sharon McGee, his only wife, and mother of his children.

Most of all Poppa loved his family above all else and taught us all the true value of unconditional love.

Nelson is survived by his daughter DeAnna Moore and Samuel Murillo of New Orleans, Louisiana; his son Jerod and Lisa Moore of Greenville, Texas; his son-in-law Michael and Shaun Sharp-Felty of Honey Grove, Texas; his three granddaughters, Alicia Silva, Sky Silva, Macy Moore; grandsons Brandon Moore and Tre Moore. He is also survived by his sisters Verline Hudson of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Alice Faye Turner and her husband Noel of Midwest, Oklahoma, Linda and Pat Dowdell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aleta Bryant and Frank of Kinta, Oklahoma, and Helen Sims of Waynesville, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Alice Moore and M.H.Moore (Gus); his sisters Gloria and Judy Moore, Bertie Ruth Johnson and Michael Ann Norton; his brothers Paul Moore and Trellis Ray Moore; along with mother of his children, Sharon Maggie.

The family ask that during this time they appreciate your thoughts and prayers, but to stay safe during COVID- 19 it would be best to have private family service only, along with still practicing social distancing.

You will be able to watch the live stream service for Nelson Moore on July 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. on Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/hcmfh

