In an effort to promote the 2020 Census, Premont is hosting an Ice Bucket Challenge with city officials to get dumped when a certain percentage of the communities official population has been accounted for. "The last 2010 Census, Premont was unrepresented and under reported by 60 percent, said P.R.I.D.E. President Donita Powell. "We has a community need the representation for our rural South Texas communities."

50 percent: Council Member- Christen Munoz

60 percent: P.R.I.D.E. President- Donita Powell

70 percent: Superintendent- Steve VanMatre

80 percent: Mayor -Priscilla Vargas

The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data.

The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

Each household will have the option of responding online, by mail, or by phone.

For questions about responding to the 2020 Census, call our 301-763-INFO (4636) or 800-923-8282. Or visit Census.gov