San Patricio Electric Cooperative awarded 15 scholarships, worth $2,000 each, to local high school seniors who will pursue a higher education in the fall including two Orange Grove High School 2020 graduates.

The recipients for SPEC’s 2020 scholarship program are as follows: Alyson Bennett, Skidmore-Tynan High School; Logan Carroll, George West High School; Bryce Favor, Three Rivers High School; Isabella Flores, A.C. Jones High School; Megan Frerich, Odem-Edroy High School; Rachel Gallagher, Orange Grove High School; Bisente Ganceres, George West High School; Marianna Garza, A.C. Jones High School; Alton Hensch, Skidmore-Tynan High School; Colten Hesseltine, Refugio High School; Parker Lee, George West High School; Taylor O’Brien, Calallen High School; Kalah Pressley, Orange Grove High School; Caden Rozacky, Rozacky Academy homeschool program; Kayten Snider, George West High School.

These recipients were selected by an independent scholarship selection committee, who evaluated applications based on leadership abilities, community involvement, academic achievement and financial need.

"In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, graduating high school seniors have had to endure a great deal of unexpected change and uncertainty," said Ron Hughes, general manager at SPEC. "Their final semester of high school, and all the festivities that come with such a significant accomplishment, changed dramatically. Especially in times like this, we’re happy to invest in deserving local students as they continue to pursue their educational goals."

The San Patricio Electric Education Trust was established by SPEC in 1999 to provide area students with the funds necessary to continue their education. Since it was founded, the fund has awarded more than $1,070,000 in scholarships to area students.

The cooperative’s 2020 scholarship program was open to high school seniors in SPEC’s nine-county service area. Eligible students were enrolled at an area high school or non-traditional education setting, such as homeschooling. In addition, the student’s parent or legal guardian had to be a member of the cooperative and receive SPEC service at the student’s primary address.

SPEC’s scholarship award is paid over four semesters, provided the student meets the standards established for the scholarship program. Each semester, the student must show that they have successfully completed a full-time course load (12 hours or more), are enrolled as a full-time student for the upcoming semester and have maintained a GPA of 2.5 or greater.