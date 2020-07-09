Investigators are searching for suspects involved in a Thursday morning drive-by shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of North Reynolds.

The department received a call at approximately 11:21 a.m. to the area for shots fired. When police arrived they found "spent shells" on the roadway which led them to a home that had been hit with bullets about five times, said Lt. Enrique Saenz with the Alice Police Department.

Police made contact with the occupants in the home. The occupants told police that they didn’t know anything about the shooting and had been asleep until police knocked on the door.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators recovered surveillance video that shows a late model Mustang silver color in the area when the shooting took place. Witnesses told police that a man and woman were inside the Mustang.

Jim Wells County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop shortly after near Ben Bolt with a vehicle matching the description, but released the vehicle’s occupants after investigators determined they were not involved in the drive-by shooting, Lt. Saenz said.

Lt. Saenz urges anyone with information on the drive-by shooting or the vehicle and it’s occupants to call the Alice PD at 361-664-0186 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP (7867). Individuals who call CrimeStoppers with information leading to this or any crime may receive a cash reward.