Jim Wells County 4-H’er, Trevor Martinez, was elected to serve on the 2020-21 Texas 4-H Council as a Delegate-at-Large member.

Martinez was elected along with five other 4-H’ers from across the State 4-H senior membership (4-H’ers in grades 9th thru 12th).

He is a member of the Premont Cactus 4-H club and also serves as 1st Vice President of the JWC 4-H Council. He will be part of the leadership team that plans State 4-H events and activities for the new year.

Martinez believes "As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. – A. Hepburn"