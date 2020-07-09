Jim Wells County 4-H’er Rachel Gallagher was awarded a $4,000 Texas 4-H Foundation Scholarship. The donor for the scholarship was Producers' Cooperative Association.

Gallagher is a 10-year 4-H member of the Orange Grove Country Kids 4-H club, as well as serving on the JWC 4-H Council and District 12 4-H Council. She was President of her 4-H club this past year.

Gallagher’s 4-H projects have included: rabbit, foods and nutrition, clothing and textiles, poultry, horticulture, horse, leadership, and photography. She plans on attending Blinn College in Bryan where she will pursue a degree as a Radiology Technician.

Gallagher was also awarded the $1,500 Texas Extension Educators Association Scholarship for District 12 for her outstanding 4-H work and community service projects.