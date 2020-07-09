Austin Chapa, a member of the Premont Cactus 4-H Club and Jim Wells County 4-H has been elected to serve on the 2020-21 South District 12 4-H Council as Delegate-at-Large.

Chapa served as Parliamentarian on last years District Council and is finishing his term as President on the JWC 4-H Council.

Chapa’s personal message is " You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start from where you are and change the ending."

Chapa will be a senior at Falfurrias High School. His 4-H projects include: swine, foods and nutrition, health, leadership, and citizenship. He also serves as Healthy South Texas Youth Ambassador.