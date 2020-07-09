Man arrested for violating protective order

A woman in distress was found in the roadway at the intersection of East Eighth and North King Street on Wednesday, July 8. Police made contact with the woman who said that her ex-boyfriend, Juan Chavarria, had assaulted her and choked her after an argument. Chavarria was arrested at his residence on the 800 block of North King Street. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with violation of a protective order and assault.

Assault

Juan Trigo was arrested Saturday, June 4 at approximately 5:30 a.m. After officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of South Cameron for a large disturbance. When police arrived they immediately detained Trigo as witnesses pointed to him for the assault. The victim told police that a male subject, who was not identified, entered into his residence and they began to argue. The men took the fight outside where the victim said he was hit in the head with a beer bottle causing pain and a gash to his head and left eyebrow. Trigo was arrested and transported to the JWC jail. At the jail, Trigo informed correctional officers that he had a bag of cocaine in his sock. Trigo was charged with criminal trespass of a habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Police called to small fire

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Cameron Street for a small fire on Saturday, July 4 morning. When police arrived they made contact with a woman who resides in the apartment. She stated that she heard a noise outside her front door and went to investigate. When she opened the door she saw three male juveniles start a grass fire and then run. A gas container was left behind at the scene. No arrests have been made. The case is under investigation.

Source: Alice police reports