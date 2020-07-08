Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Independent School District alumnus Jacqueline Sneed and Orange Grove ISD alumnus are qualified students on the Schreiner University Dean's List.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.

Schreiner University is an independent coeducational liberal arts university related by choice and by covenant to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). For more information, visit Schreiner's website at www.schreiner.edu or call the Office of Admission at 830-792-7217.