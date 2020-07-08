As local businesses focus on rebounding during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coastal Bend still faces uncertainties as the coronavirus takes greater hold in the area. The virus’ impact across the state has led the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to develop their Skills Development Fund (SDF) COVID-19 Special Initiative, a grant awards program developed specifically to assist businesses across Texas with training to "get back to work" as the state moves forward.

The Del Mar College (DMC) Workforce Programs and Corporate Services Division received a $100,000 SDF COVID-19 grant from the TWC. Corporate Services is launching a "Re-Charge Coastal Bend" initiative featuring four online fast-track Ready for Work Academies to assist local businesses and job seekers with retooling training targeting business practices and skills development in response to closures, delayed openings or scale-backs caused by the pandemic.

"Del Mar College is committed to supporting our local community, especially our small businesses, to regain stability and momentum during this crisis," said Dan Korus, dean of Workforce Programs and Corporate Services. "For businesses that qualify, training may be at no cost up to $2,000 for each trainee. The grant also extends to individuals who may have lost their job, been furloughed or are seeking employment in an essential industry."

The two-day Ready to Work Academies are provided online starting on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. These training opportunities are at no cost to qualifying businesses or individuals and $199 per person for those who don’t meet grant funding qualifications. Grant applications are available online at https://delmar.edu/continuing-education/corporate-services/grant-procurement.html.

The four academies are scheduled as follows:

• July 14: Hospitality – Level-Up

• July 21: Management Accelerator

• July 28: Career Resilience

• Aug. 11: HR Toolkit

Several of the College’s Continuing Education courses, along with Corporate Services’ customized training options, are also available under the Re-Charge Coastal Bend initiative. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to contact the Corporate Services team for a free training needs assessment.

Korus added, "The need for skills training remains vital in several essential industries like healthcare, manufacturing and information technology, DMC Corporate Services can customize our training to meet the needs of small and large businesses no matter the industry. We encourage Coastal Bend businesses to reach out for either a little support or a lot as we re-charge our economy during this critical time."

To see if you meet grant eligibility requirements or if you have questions about Re-Charge Coastal Bend training opportunities, contact the Corporate Services Team at corporate@delmar.edu or 361-883-9675.