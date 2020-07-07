Band camp scheduled July 13-16 while choir camp runs July 20-30

If your musically-inclined teen needs something to do this summer while staying at home, Del Mar College has two unique opportunities during this most challenging time to keep them busy. This month, the College’s Music Department has scheduled their very first Virtual Viking Summer Music Camps for band and choir students in the area.

Due to the nature of the music camps, organizers are offering a variety of activities that will benefit students of all levels of experience, including beginner, intermediate and advanced instrumental music instruction with some of the music professions’ finest educators and performers.

• July 13-16 (Monday through Thursday): Virtual Viking Summer Band Camp for 7th through 12th grade musicians interested in continuing their pursuits during the summer. Participants can have fun and meet new friends during this virtual experience.

The Viking Band Camp is partnering with Musically Yours, a company that is designed for teaching music and leadership skills. The camp also features some amazing percussion clinics hosted by well-known percussionists Lalo Davila and Julie Davila with student experiences including classes ranging from percussion techniques to marching drum line. Additionally, students will have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from world-renowned composer and conductor Justin Freer, who will offer insights about numerous topics regarding real-world career opportunities in the music industry. The four-day camp runs Monday through Thursday, July 13-16. The virtual conferencing platform used during camp will be Zoom. Online registration fee of $75 is due by July 11. To register online, visit www.delmar.edu/offices/music/band-camp.html. Inquiries can be directed to band camp director Dr. Abel Saldivar Ramirez at aramirez136@delmar.edu or 361-774-7210.

• July 20-30 (Monday through Thursday): Virtual All-State Choir Camp 2020 for students entering grades 9th through 12th grades. Participants will receive "virtual" instruction from outstanding experienced music educators. Using a virtual platform, students will prepare to perform Texas Music Educators Association audition music and can expect sectional and full choral rehearsals, beginning and advance sight-reading sessions and specific instruction on diction and vocal pedagogy techniques. Private voice lessons with DMC voice faculty are also available at an additional cost. Registration for Small and Large Schools is $15 for each student. Due to the virtual nature of this year’s camp, DMC cannot provide music packets. Everyone is encouraged to order their own music packets through an online Texas music retailer of their choice. The virtual conferencing platform used during camp will be Zoom. No final concert is scheduled this summer. To register online, visit www.delmar.edu/offices/music/choir-camp.html. Inquiries can be directed to camp director Dr. Greg Graf at ggraf2@delmar.edu or 698-1352 or 573-915-2109.