Tuesday evening, Jim Wells County reported that coronavirus (COVID-19) case number 218 was not a resident of the county and was removed from the list. However, they also reported an additional 13 cases were reported.

The newest cases are:

* Case # 218: Female in her Teen’s

* Case # 219: Male in his 40's

* Case # 220: Female in her 30’s

* Case # 221: Female in her 70’s

* Case # 222: Male in his Teen’s

* Case # 223: Female in her 40’s

* Case # 224: Female in her 30’s

* Case # 225: Male in his 20’s

* Case # 226: Male in his 30’s

* Case # 227: Male in his 70’s

* Case # 228: Female in her 40's

* Case # 229: Male in his 60's

* Case # 230: Female in her 30's

10 of the positive cases come from zip code 78332 and 1 from zip code 78383, 1 from zip code 78375 and 1 from zip code 78372.

According to Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, there are 131 active cases and 87 recovered cases.