For over a decade, Texas shoppers have taken advantage of the back-to-school sales tax holiday. This period allows for you to purchase all of those school supplies and outfits tax-free before the start of the new school year. These costs really add up for families, especially for those with multiple children. The sales tax holiday is a good opportunity for families to save ahead of the school year. This year's sales tax holiday falls on August 7th, 8th and 9th.

Clothing and footwear is one area for big savings. As on previous years, the law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100 from sales and use taxes. For example, your total purchases may equal more than $100, but as long as each item is individually priced under that, you will not be required to pay a tax. This will help save shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

In terms of shoes, general athletic shoes are tax-free, but specialty shoes, such as football cleats do not get the discount. Similarly, backpacks under $100 also qualify for tax-free status. It does not apply to luggage, duffel bags or computer bags.

Routine school supplies are also eligible for the discount. These items include binders, calculators, lunch boxes, erasers, pens, pencils, paper, and most supplies that are used in the classroom. Many retailers will provide a complete list.

Despite the uncertainty over the upcoming school year the tax free weekend is an opportunities for families to save.