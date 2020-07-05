It’s been almost a year since the Wells Fargo branch at the United Supermarkets on Parkway Drive closed.

It was the only bank east of Interstate 27 in the city of Lubbock, and it closed July 17, 2019.

"Communities need banks," Mayor Dan Pope said in January. "You can’t have really, I don’t believe, a community without a bank. That’s where we take our money, but more importantly that’s where we go to borrow money when we have a good idea."

Pope told KAMC last year when Wells Fargo closed that he’d been reaching out to community banks in an effort to bring a different bank to the area. Lubbock National Bank hosted a press conference in January 2020 announcing a new branch location in the United Supermarkets, where Wells Fargo left.

Eddie Schulz, Lubbock National Bank market president, said during the announcement the new branch was in the works soon after Wells Fargo closed. Schulz said the location will offer full services, describing the community bank’s effort as "all in."

Paul Dannevik, senior vice president at Lubbock National Bank, said last week the branch is nearing completion. He said construction is close to finished, equipment will be brought in, and they’re hiring and training staff.

Dannevik said it’s tentative, but they’re hoping to have a soft opening around the end of August. Dannevik said he’d like to have a celebratory grand opening, but that’ll have to wait until COVID-19 trends in a better direction.

"We’re still all in on it," Dannevik said. "We’re working diligently to get it all finished up. We’re excited about it. There’s business over there, there really is. The community needs it. We’ve wanted to be there. This is the perfect location."

Dannevik said United will be a great partner. He said the location is visible, people feel comfortable there, and he’s excited for it to open.