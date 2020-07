Emerico Perez is the new band director for Alice Independent School District’s band program.

Perez comes to Alice High School from Orange Grove ISD, where he was educator for the last 22 years, and has an impressive record of student success, according to Alice ISD.

Perez is excited to join the Alice High School team and to lead the Mighty Coyote Band Program. He is a long term resident of Alice, where his wife is an Alice ISD educator, and his three children attend Alice ISD schools.