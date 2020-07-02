The first three days of early voting in the July 14 runoff election has brought a "slow" turnout, Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks said Thursday.

"I was hoping for a better turnout," Franks said. "It’s probably on par for a small primary runoff like this."

Through Wednesday, a total of 760 voters had cast early ballots — 735 Republicans and 25 Democrats.

In the Republican Party runoff, voters are chosing between Jon Francis and Glenn Rogers in the Texas House District 60 race.

In the Democrat Party runoff, voters are choosing between Royce West and Mary "MJ" Heger in the U.S. Senate race. Also in the Democratic Party runoff, voters will chose between Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda in the race for railroad commissioner.

All early voting is taking place in the in the Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk.

The final day of early voting will be July 10.

Hours for early voting next week are:

• Monday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 8 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, July 9 through Friday, July 10 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.