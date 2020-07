Today

Family Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Special Storytime - 1 p.m., "African Delights," Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 3

Heart and Soul band - 8-10:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 4

Anna Fireworks 4th of July Celebration - 8-10 p.m., Anna High School, 1107 W. Rosamond Parkway; greaterannachamber.com

Texas Flood - 8-11:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 6

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, "Hair Love," Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Anna Planning & Zoning Commission meeting - 7 p.m., City Council Chambers 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/Calendar.aspx

July 8

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 9

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 10

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Jack and the Beanstalk craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Last Stand band - 8-10:30 p.m. (also July 11), $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 13

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, "Happy , Sad, Silly, Mad," Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 14

Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com

Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

July 15

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 16

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Melissa Planning & Zoning Commission meeting - 7 p.m., Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com

July 17

Special Storytime - 10:30 a.m., "Tales from Down Under," Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Paper Dragon/Airplane craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 18

InFocus band - 8-10:30 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 20

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, "Teddy’s Favorite Toy," Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Melissa Planning & Zoning Commission meeting - 7 p.m., Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com

July 22

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 23

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 24

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Paper plate sun craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 25

Ashmore band - 8-10:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 26

The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/

July 27

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, "Winter, Winter,, Cold and Snow" Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 28

Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/

Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

July 29

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 30

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 31

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Cloud with Rainbow craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Aug. 3

Anna Planning & Zoning Commission meeting - 7 p.m., City Council Chambers 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/Calendar.aspx

Aug. 6

Anna Community and Economic Development meeting - 7 p.m., City Council Chambers 111 N. Powell Parkway; annatexas.gov/Calendar.aspx

Aug. 9

The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/

Aug. 11

Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/

Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

Aug. 23

The Market at Luscombe Farm - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (second and fourth Sundays, through Sept, 27); 8649 Luscombe Farm Dr., Anna; facebook.com/marketluscombefarm/

Aug. 25

Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/

Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

Submit items for the community calendar at lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.