Traffic stop arrest

A traffic stop Sunday, June 28 on South Cameron Street and Cavazos Street led to a roadside interview with Kiarra Fuentes. Fuentes was a passenger of the vehicle that was stopped. When the officer made contact with the driver, he detected an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two marijuana cigarettes inside of Fuentes’ purse. A baggie of marijuana was also located near where Fuentes sat. She took ownership of the narcotics and was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. She was charged with possession of marijuana.

Assault

Jonathon Garcia was arrested Friday, June 26 on the 1400 block of South Almond after police were called to the residence for an assault. When police arrived they made contact with the victim who said Garcia became outraged without warning and began to assault her. He chocked her to the point that she couldn’t breathe. Police found Garcia inside the residence and transported him to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence and assault impeding breath.

Burglary suspect arrested

Jesus Cardenas IV was arrested on Friday, June 26 for burglary of a building. Police were called to a business on the 1000 block of South Reynolds. When police arrived they made contact with the owner who said someone broke into the business and stole a TV and the cash register. Through the investigation police located the stolen property. Cardenas was taken to the JWC jail. He is being considered in other burglaries.

Cocaine seized in traffic stop

Cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on Thursday, June 25 on the 700 block of Jefferson Street. The cocaine was found inside a vehicle driven by Cassie Folger. Folger gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. The officer found the drugs inside a wallet. Folger was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Source: Alice police reports