The Alice High School band staff and band boosters are very proud to announce the winners of the 2020 Alice High School Band Booster Scholarship. Scholarships went to 2020 graduating seniors for their years of service and commitment to the program.

Alice Band Booster Scholarship awards are as follows:

$2000-Blaze Benavides

$1000-Araceli Niño

$1000-Jesaiah Torres

$500-Nathaniel Ragland

$500-Julissa Mata

$500-Makayla Markham