On July, 1 Duval County confirmed an additional four new cases for COVID-19, the total now is at 54.

Case number 51 Female in her 70’s.

Case number 52 Male in his 20’s.

Case number 53 Female in her 60’s.

Case number 54 Male in his 60’s.

Health and County officials are urging residents to follow safety guidelines and wear masks, wash hands and social distance.