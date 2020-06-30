On June, 30 Duval County confirmed an additional nine new cases for COVID-19, the total now is at 50.

Case number 42 Female in her 50’s.

Case number 43 Female in her Teens.

Case number 44 Female in her 20’s.

Case number 45 Female in her 30’s.

Case number 46 Female in her 50’s.

Case number 47 Male in his 60’s.

Case number 48 Male in his 60’s.

Case number 49 Female in her 30’s.

Case number 50 Female in her Teen’s.

Health and County officials are urging residents to follow safety guidelines and wear masks, wash hands and social distance.