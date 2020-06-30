Rick Del Bosque, executive director, congratulated Club Almuni Blaze Benavides with a scholarship on behalf of the Boys and Girls Club of Alice.

On Friday, June 26, Del Bosque and Benavides met so that Benavides could be presented with the scholarship award as he ventures to James Madison University in Virginia.

"I am so happy for you and your family. You are an amazing young man who will become a productive, caring, and a responsible citizen for your community," Del Bosque said. "I have had the privilege, through him, to cross paths with you and your beautiful family. Congrats Blaze..."