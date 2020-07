EDINBURG - South Texas Towing and Recovery, out of Edinburg, Texas, is searching for the owners of a dirt bike and a 4-wheeler they have in their custody.

According to the business, the two vehicles were involved in an accident and they were called to retrieve them on Tuesday, June 23 near Highway 107 and Farm-to-market 493 in Edinburg.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or possible ownership is asked to call (956) 318-1684.