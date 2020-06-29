The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) is seeking qualified applicants to serve on its advisory committees. Advisory committees serve the TVC by making recommendations and/or providing key information and materials to the Commission.

The Texas Veterans Commission has established the following three advisory committees which have member positions available:

Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Advisory Committee

This committee evaluates grant applications and provides recommendations to the TVC on the awarding of grants to organizations that provide direct services to veterans.

Veterans County Service Officer (VCSO) Advisory Committee

This committee develops recommendations to improve the support and training of VCSOs. It crafts recommendations to increase coordination between VCSOs and the TVC related to the statewide network of services being provided to veterans.

Veterans Services Advisory Committee

This committee develops recommendations to the TVC on improving overall services to veterans, their families, and survivors. TVC leadership will provide veteran service priorities and issues to the Veterans Services Advisory Committee for analysis and feedback.

Members of advisory committees possess unique knowledge and skills to augment the knowledge and skills of the Commission. Those interested in applying to become an advisory committee member may find information including qualifications and membership applications at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/about/advisory-committees/

Applications will be reviewed starting September 1, 2020. Any application submitted after the September 1st date will be considered for the following year’s selection process.

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, providing funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov .