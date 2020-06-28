Jim Wells County received confirmation of an additional 19 COVID-19 cases bring the total reported cases to 124.

* Case # 106: Male in his 70’s

* Case # 107: Male in his 70’s

* Case # 108: Male in his 20’s

* Case # 109: Female in her 40’s

* Case # 110: Female in her 40’s

* Case # 111: Male in his 50’s

* Case # 112: Male in his 70’s

* Case # 113 : Female in her 60’s

* Case # 114: Female in her 20’s

* Case # 115: Female in her 40’s

* Case # 116: Male in his 20’s

* Case # 117: Male in his 20’s

* Case # 118: Male in his 70’s

* Case # 119: Female in her 70’s

* Case # 120: Female in her 30’s

* Case # 121: Female in her 30’s

* Case # 122: Female in her 60’s

* Case # 123: Female in her 30’s

* Case # 124: Female in her 50’s

17 of the positive cases come from zip code 78332 and 1 case is from zip code 78375, and 1 from 78372, according to JWC Judge Juan Rodriguez.

With the additional cases, JWC has 85 active cases and 39 recovered cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

County and city officials continue to remind everyone to protect themselves and others by following CDC guidelines such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

More information on COVID-19 visit the Texas Department of State Health Services.