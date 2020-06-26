Jordan Garcia of Orange Grove is one of the Schreiner University student-athletes named to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Academic Honor Roll for winter-spring 2020. Garcia is a member of the Mountaineer's NCAA Div. Baseball team.

To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.

A total of 493 student-athletes from eight member schools were named to the list. Since the honor roll's inception in 1997, over 24,700 male and female student-athletes have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom.