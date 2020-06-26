Family is not always about blood relations. Sometimes family is about a common interest, activity or organization people are associated with.

This is especially true for veterans. They are family regardless of the branch they served or the war they fought. Veterans understand the sacrifices they made for the United States of America even if they themselves didn’t get the recognition they deserved when they arrived back from war. To veterans, everyone who enlisted deserve more than what they have received.

On Friday morning, three veterans met at a local fast food restaurant for a history lesson that they experienced themselves.

America’s Last Patrol Commander Adrian Trevino, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez and DAV Chapter 150 Lou Villagomez gathered and spoke about their time in the military and how they shared similarities despite the different times of service.

Commander Jimenez and Villagomez presented Trevino with a $300 donation that would benefit veterans with America’s Last Patrol.

Jimenez had contacted Villagomez asking where he could donate to a veteran organization in Duval County, a county his grandmother had lived in during the 1800’s. They wanted an organization that educated veterans but one that also helped veterans.