On June, 26 Jim Wells County confirmed an additional 15 new cases for COVID-19, the total now is at 81.

Case number 67 Female in her 20’s.

Case number 68 Male in his 40’s.

Case number 69 Female in her 70’s.

Case number 70 Male in his 20’s.

Case number 71 Male in his 20’s.

Case number 72 Male in his Teens.

Case number 73 Female in her 20’s.

Case number 74 Male in his 60’s.

Case number 75 Female in her 60’s.

Case number 76 Female in her 50’s.

Case number 77 Female in her 40’s.

Case number 78 Female in her 40’s.

Case number 79 Male in his 30’s.

Case number 80 Male in his 30’s.

Case number 81 Female in her 50’s.

12 of the positive cases are in zip code 78332 and two cases are in 78372.

County Judge Juan Rodriguez does not have the most current numbers for recovered and active cases, at this time.

Health and County officials are urging residents to follow safety guidelines and wear masks, wash hands and social distance.