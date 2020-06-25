William "Bud" Oliver the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from the YMCA, updated community leaders this week during a virtual meeting hosted by the Alice Rotary Club.

Oliver, serves as the CEO at the YMCA of the Golden Cresent in Victoria, and the YMCA of the Coastal Bend in Corpus Christi, and now at the YMCA in Alice. His experience includes 31 years in executive leadership roles at multiple YMCA’s throughout the nation.

The YMCA’s agreement at the Alice Natatorium is a long awaited solution for the facility that closed in December, due to the excessive expense the city could not operate.

"I am looking for the right person and people to lead the programs and the facility," said Oliver." The new Director will be required to move or live in the area and these variables take time. I am hoping for August but it takes time to find the right leadership for success."

"The programs and membership in Alice will be designed for the community it serves and tailored to the needs locally," said Oliver.

Members from the Alice Rotary Club are working on 3,000 grant to fund to support local families with swim lessons, once the YMCA opens its doors.