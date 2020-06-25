Sexual offenses against children and other violent offenses filled the most recent list of indictments handed down in Grayson County.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

Theodore Meason, 63, of Bells was indicted on one charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

Dennis Wood, 36, of Denison — attempt to commit indecency with a child sexual contact and indecency with a child sexual contact;

Andrea Jordan, 38, of Frisco — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and one count of terroristic threat against a police officer or judge;

Joseph Tharpe, 45, of Gordonville — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Brenda Worthington, 59, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Samuel Jeffries, 43, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct;

Vennette Dupont, 34, of Staten Island New York, — Interfere with child custody;

Heather StoffRhyne, 29, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Miles McKeown, 39, of Sanger — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Andrienne Blackwell, 31, of Denison — DWI with a child under 15;

Josh Ailey, 28, of Sherman — fail to comply with duty to register as a sex offender;

Jonathan Perez ,29, of Sherman — obstruction or retaliation;

Nikolas Hamilton, 28, of Sherman —theft of property;

Jason Polk, 38, of Sherman — fraud and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Debra Koiner, 39, of Sherman — Possession of a controlled substance (meth), fraud, and two counts of debit or credit card abuse;

Curlee Baldwin Jr., 59, of Sherman — two counts of aggravated robbery;

Roberto Valazquez, 48, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Cynthia Baeza, 36, of Tioga — DWI with a child under 15;

Douglas Galino , 20, of Sherman — DWI with a child under 15;

Byron Bailey, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) in a drug free zone;

Tyree Jackson, 36, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jason Devers, 43, of Sherman —arson and burglary of a building;

Blaine Jones,22, of Bonham — theft of property;

Scott Hobbs, 48, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Garry Brown Jr., 36, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Travis Mitchell, 37, of Dallas — DWI 3rd or more;

Kimberly Turner, 41, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeffrey Mowrer, 50, of Lewisville — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Jessica Wilson, 30, of Howe —two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Andrea Phea, 32, of Houston — possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone);

Brandon Duckworth, 39, of Denison — failure to appear;

Bennie Gonzales Jr., 44, of Denison — failure to appear.