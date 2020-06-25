Early Voting will begin next week, for the runoff elections from March, starting June, 29 through July, 10 and election day will be held on July, 14.

The ballot will include Democratic Senate runoff Royce West and Mary Hegar and the Democratic Railroad Commissioners runoff for Roberto Alanzo and Chrysta Castaneda.

Duval County will also have a runoff for precinct 1 Commissioners Araseli "Sally" Bernal Lichtenberger and Pete A. Guerra.

July14 Democrat Primary Runoff

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

JWC Courthouse 200 North Almond, Alice, Texas 78332

San Diego Courthouse 400 E. Gravis. San Diego, Texas 78384 (Basement floor)

Freer Civic Center 608 Carolyn Freer, Texas 78357

(Polls will be closed July 3-4 to observe Holiday)