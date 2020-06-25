Juvenile sleeping at fast food restaurant detained

On Wednesday, June 24 police were called to a fast food restaurant on the 300 block of North Johnson Street for an individual sleeping in the lobby. When police arrived at the scene, they attempted to wake the individual. The male juvenile woke up after several attempts, but he had trouble walking and slurred speech. The officer escorted the juvenile outside the restaurant and observed the juvenile was in possession of a weapon. Police seized the weapon as well as two clear baggies that contained Xanax pills and a container of THC wax. The juvenile was escorted to the police station and released to his mother. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Assault

Police were dispatched to a residence on Walnut in reference to an assault on Tuesday, June 23. When police arrived they made contact with the victim who stated that his neighbors Jeremiah Moran and Amado Escobedo had assaulted him after he asked Escobedo to keep the volume down when he argued with his girlfriend. Police arrested the two men and took them to the JWC jail. They were charged with assault causing bodily injury. Escobedo was also charged with a warrant.

Juveniles detained

Two juveniles were apprehended on Tuesday, June 23 during a traffic stop on the 100 block of Cactus. An officer observed the juveniles in a vehicle that was speeding and disregarding stop signs. The officer made contact with the juveniles and as he spoke with the driver the passenger ran off. Officers chased the second juvenile who was in possession of a gun and a magazine clip filled with bullets. The vehicle had been reported stolen to JWC deputies. Officers detained the two juveniles for unauthorized use of a mother vehicle, unlawful carry of a firearm and evading arrest. The juveniles were released to their mothers.

Source: Alice police reports