Alice High School FFA member Lindsey Quintana has been elected to represent the Mesquite FFA District as an Area X Officer for the 2020-2021 school year.

Quintana will be one of seven vice presidents that will make up the Area X FFA Association officer team.

The Lone Star Degree is the highest degree of membership the State FFA Association can award. FFA members apply to receive the Lone Star Degree only after they have received the Chapter degree.

Those wishing to receive their Lone Star Degree must have been an active FFA member for at least two years, complete at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintain a supervised agricultural experience program, invest significant time and money in their SAE, demonstrate their leadership skills and show a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.