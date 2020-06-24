Continuing education after high school can be costly. That’s why Jim Wells County Farm Bureau awarded five $1,500 scholarships to local students.

"We offer these scholarships to support our local youth, JWC Farm Bureau President Buddy Tymrak said. "Scholarships are our way to assist students who want to further their education at a trade school, college or university. It’s also our way to invest in the future of Texas."

Madison Timmons, Daisy Untermeyer, Rachel Gallagher and Andrea Jimenez, received scholarships through the JWC Farm Bureau’s scholarship program.

"These young people were selected based on their academic, scholastic and agricultural involvement. We are proud of their commitment to their education and to agriculture," Tymrak said.

Bailey Odom, undergraduate student at Texas A&M University - Kingsville was also awarded the Lindsey Koenig Scholarship for her continued studies in the Agriculture Field. Her goal to become an ambulatory large animal Veterinarian.

"We are confident these students will be successful in their future endeavors," Tymrak said. "The youth in our county are very bright indeed. We are proud of what these students have accomplished thus far, and we look forward to the great things they will do in the future."

A list of TFB scholarships and other opportunities for Texas youth can be found online at https://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities.